Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League in full swing

As the holiday season approaches, the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League (QJAAAHL) is approaching mid season of a complete season as the league has rebounded from being sidelined last season due to the pandemic. “It was touch and go at the start of the season,” QJAAAHL commissioner Kevin Figsby said. “At the draft in June we decided to have three plans and plan A was to start the season on time. We weren’t privileged to any funding from any level of government we managed to come back this year in full force. Thankfully for the kids we were able to do that because you had kids who had lost a year of hockey with expectations of playing at a higher level. Through the hard work and the tough times our owners, our coaches and our league staff were able to provide every opportunity for the players to stay engaged in the game.”
That plan did come to fruition as camps opened in August but were restricted to the total number of players allowed on the ice. On September 7, a mere three days from the season’s launch the league got the green light for full contact, 20 players per roster games.
Making it back is thanks to the franchise owners who kept the lights on for players to train in whatever capacity was allowed in each region and committed to icing a team for 2021-2022. “We put together a finance committee and kept things really tight,” Figsby said. “Due to that it wasn’t prohibitive to the owners and I have to give credit to the owners because they stood by the kids.
Things are running as close to normal as possibility as teams follow the necessary procedures for practice and games plus for the safety of all concerned from players to staff to the fans.
Speaking of fans, they have returned in droves after an initial wait and see at the very start of the season. As a matter of fact, with the divisions more geographically aligned to help cut down travel costs, the teams’ fans have taken to following their squad on the road. “We’re doing well from an attendance perspective,” he said. “People are coming back to the games. At the beginning there was a little reluctance, not knowing how many people could be in the stands, vaccination passports, could they attend or not. Now pople have been excited about getting back to hockey and they’re coming out now.
The league was also able to hold an all-star game for players moving from Cegep to university and the opponent was the University of Ottawa Gee Gees. That gave the all-star players the opportunity to see what the next level of competition would be like. “We were thrilled to have that opportunity,” he said. “Playing against a USport team like Ottawa was great for our players and we are working at having another game like that in the new year.”
The league is also looking at holding another all-star contest where the first year players would take on the graduating players from the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League.
The second half of the campaign will provide lots of excitement for the fans. “There’s a lot of parity in the league,” he said. “We’ll have 10 teams in the playoffs and you have five teams two-three points apart battling for positions. It’s that competitive this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.