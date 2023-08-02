Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League in celebratory mood

mark lidbetter
FYi
When the puck drops on the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League (QJAAAHL) for the 2023-24 campaign the league will be in a celebratory mood as the league will be celebrating its 35th anniversary. While special events and celebrations will be announced, the QJAAAHL, a proud member of the Canadian Junior Hockey League, has already unwrapped a couple of gifts.
The first is the return of high caliber junior hockey to Montreal as the Montreal-Est Rangers will now be the Montreal Rangers playing out of the Michel Normandin Arena. The second is a ban on fighting in the league as the QJAAAHL follows the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in better protecting the players.
The QJAAAHL is a league dedicated to student athlete players and the move to cut down on fights, there was less than 40 in 340 games last season, shows a passion to protect the well-being of their players. “We have some younger players coming into the league now that we didn’t have before,” Commissioner Kevin Figsby said. “There were some kids that weren’t signed in midget AAA and opted out and came to our league. Those kids are bringing a different spirit to the ice as well because they’re young, their eyes are open and they’re at the start of their pathway. What we needed to do is take a look at the demographic of our league and realize where we are and take a look at what’s going on around us. We realized that we were going to need to make some changes to better support the kids from a safety perspective and a player safety perspective.”
What the league will do is make it tougher on the combatants and the instigator of any fight. “From our perspective, we didn’t see it as a problem,” Figsby said. But we’ve taken the action in the initiative to eliminate fighting completely. So in the past players that have been involved in a fight are automatically thrown out or expelled from the game immediately. There were rules for suspension depending on whether there was an aggressor or an instigator involved in the fight. Now, what we’ll be doing is, immediately when there’s a fight, the players will be expelled from the game. There’ll be a review of the videotape to find out who the aggressor and the instigator and then there’ll be more severe sanctions for the aggressor and instigator versus the player who just was just was a participant in the fight, but they’ll also be suspended. We think that’ll drastically reduce the number again this year. Eventually the hope is that fighting will become extinct at the junior level.”
The return of Junior hockey to Montreal is a positive thing for all of minor hockey throughout the Montreal area. “I think that’s going to be good for a minor hockey in the City of Montreal,” he said. “To have a have a junior hockey team to identify with is great for the kids. It’s our intention with our Montreal based franchises and the West Island as well, to be a lot more involved with school board programs where our kids are going in and interacting with the students. We do it right across the province where our players have gone in and they’ve talked to the kids, done reading programs, they’ve invited the kids to games and they’ve had skate with team activities, and we intend to be doing more of that.”
Fans will be able to check out exhibition games during the last week of August, to find out more about the league go to www.lhjaaaq.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.