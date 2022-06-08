Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League celebrates their season

Last week the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League (QJAAAHL) held their annual gala to recognize excellence from the past season at the Laval Sheraton. Team and individual efforts were rewarded for the 2021-2022 season. The players were rewarded not only for their on ice skills but also for their academic pursuits because to the QJAAAHL, Hockey and Studies is the winning Goal.”
Collège Français de Longueuil had a tremendous season winning the west division then the Commisaire’s Cup, the NAPA Cup and were silver medalists at the Centennial Cup. Longueuil was also the most disciplined team in the regular campaign with an average of 11.1 penalty minutes per game. The team’s success earned head coach and GM Éric Bouchard coach of the year honours.
Maxime Gagné of Collège Français recorded 40 goals and 54 assists for 94 points in 39 games earning him the Martin St-Louis Trophy for the best scorer, the Marc-Alain-Duchain Trophy for the most valuable player of his team and the title of most promising player in the 19-20 years old category.
Olivier Tourchot of the Panthères de St-Jérôme also collected honours during the evening. He left with trophies for the best offensive rookie for a season of 25 goals and 43 assists, and for the most promising player in the 17-18 years old category. The Jean-Guy-Daigneault Trophy for the player showing the most leadership was presented to Mikisiw Awashish of the Beauce-Appalaches Condors for his tireless work, his leadership on the ice and off the ice. The Patrick-Tremblay Trophy for the best defensive rookie went to Étienne Parent of the Valleyfield Braves. The Patrick-Lalime Trophy for best goaltender was presented to William Gagné of the Beauce-Appalaches Condors. The Dean-Duggan Trophy for the best defenseman was awarded to Pierre-Olivier Bourgeois of the Panthères de St-Jérôme. Michael Stegmann of the Valleyfield Braves, with only six penalty minutes in 38 games earned the most gentlemanly player nod. The big prize, the Trévi Trophy which also includes the Graduor ring for the player of the year went to Samy Paré of the Beauce-Appalaches Condors. The Jean-Hébert Trophy for the managing director of the year went toPier-Alexandre Poulin of the Condors du Cégep de Beauce Appalaches.
Several scholarships were presented to help in the academic support to players. The QJAAAHL is strongly focused on the academic efforts of their players and the encouragement of players to continue their education. The recipients were Chris Roy (CF de Longueuil), Michael Stegmann (Braves de Valleyfield), Guillaume Fontaine (Titan de Princeville) and Drew Morin (Titan de Princeville).
