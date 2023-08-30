Quebec claims silver and bronze at 15U Canadian Championships

It was a great Ray Carter Cup for Baseball Quebec as both Quebec squads figured in Sunday’s medal games at Laval’s Parc Paul-Marcel-Maheux. Team Quebec lost 7-2 to British Columbia for the silver and Team Quebec (Host) won the bronze with 14-2 win over Team Alberta.
The semi-final was a family feud as Quebec took on their host Quebec counterparts with Team Quebec looking for some payback as the host Quebec squad beat Team Quebec by a 10-8 score in the preliminary round. Team Quebec got their revenge as they handled the Quebec hosts by a 14-2 score, punching their ticket to the title tilt. The host Quebec team earned a berth in the bronze match with the loss.
That set the stage for an East West confrontation as the bronze game featured Alberta against Quebec and in the gold game British Columbia faced Team Quebec.
In the gold game British Columbia scored four runs in the bottom of the first and that would be all they would need. Team BC starter Dylan De Meyer pitched a gem of a game earning the win allowing one hit while holding Quebec off the scoreboard for five and two-third innings. De Meyer struck out eight Quebec batters and allowed only one free pass. “We came up short in the final,” Team Quebec head coach Michael Belanger said. “ At the start of the game we gave up some points. It’s tough right now (the loss) but over time the boys will realize they’re the second best team in Canada.”
Quebec got both their runs of BC reliever Lucas Holt with Dylan Houle reaching home in the top of the sixth. In the top of the seventh Drazic Charbonneau, who went 2-for-3, singled and cashed in Charles Lepine. Jonathan Guyard was tapped as Quebec’s player of the game.
The Quebec Host team comprised of 11 players from the Rive Sud roster and seven players that didn’t make the Team Quebec squad opened with a three run first and built to a 5-0 lead through their first three innings at bat. Alberta managed to get one run back in the home half of the third but Quebec (Host) pulled away with a four run fourth.
Myka Gagnon earned the win on the mound allowing three hits and one run in his four innings of work. Thomas Trudel and Vincent Laportetag teamed the final innings to secure the win. Maxime Blain went 4-for-5, which was a quarter of Quebec’s 16 hit production. Maxime Lamarre earned Quebec player of the game honours.
