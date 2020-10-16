Quebec announces $70 million financial lifeline to sports and recreation

The Quebec government is pumping $70 million into sports and recreation across the province after public health measures put the brakes on most group activities last spring and again this fall in red zones.
On Thursday Isabelle Charest, the province's minister responsible for sports announced an infusion of $70 million into sports and recreation to help sustain their operations. Since last March Amateur sports has been hit with suspension of activities, fewer registrations plus added expenses of operating to meet public health measures put in place by COVID-19. "This help is necessary," Isabelle Charest said during the announcement. "My goal is to provide the needed support so the population can continue to participate in sports and recreation activities outdoors." Federations will be able to lend aid to the regional bodies as well as at the club level.
Of the $70 million, $23 million will go to sports federations, $8 million will help support the operation of provincial, regional and local organizations. Another $17 million will be invested in projects supporting physical activity, recreation sports and the outdoors, while $4.3 million towards transportation to and from recreational and sports activities. College and University sports, which announced more postponements of league play this week, will get $2 million to support their programs. There will be an increase of $2 million to help local and regional initiatives for sports activities. More than $1.3 million is targeted to promote the advancement of women and girls in sports and recreation. The importance of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) as an entity was recognized with a $12 million slice of the pie, which translates into $1 million per Quebec based team. Charest was questioned about this decision, which she defended by noting the importance of the QMJHL in the province and of the sport of hockey in general. “It was $12 million that we were able to go get from the treasury board,” Charest said. “We also have to understand the league is a motor of economic development in many regions.”
