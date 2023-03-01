Quartexx scores with Karell Emard as Director of fledgling women’s hockey division

Quartexx has launched its new women’s hockey division and has hired Karell Emard as Director of Women’s Hockey. The agency’s objective is to establish a new standard of professional women’s hockey player representation. The goal is to have a service model tailored exclusively to their needs, from player development to player services, branding, and contract negotiations. Emard is in charge of developing and leading this new service where her extensive experience in the game will help to mold the division. “It’s kind of a dream come true kind of job,” Karell Emard said. “I’m happy I get to build it from scratch. To get the whole representation game, making sure there’s a standard and that the players are represented for the right reasons.”
The players who will be under the Quartexx banner will benefit from re-career, through their playing career and into their post playing days. “The main focus right now is on their professional careers,” Emard said. “I’m strong in my own values as how I see where the women’s game should be. What Quartexx had in mind and from our first conversation as to how we could improve the game with the services they have in place aligned right from the get go.”
The importance of this division is providing peace of mind to players when it comes to being the best they can be. “I’m really excited,” she said. “My goal and Quartexx’s goal is to bridge the gap between the pro players and the national players. Making sure they can develop because the game is so much better. “
Emard has a very full plate and is looking forward to the challenge. “First and foremost everything needs to be ready for the summer,” she said. “For the players coming back from the NCAA or their season, we need to make sure they have everything they need. Skills coach, practices, ice time gym access. Players we sign will also have on boarding in marketing, day to day services plus their own development.”
Her passion for the sport began at the age of four when she first laced up her skates. Emard grew into a skilled player who played for the St. Lawrence University Saints for five years after leaving the Dawson Blues. She played four seasons with the Canadiennes de Montréal where she was a member of the Clarkson Cup winning squad. Emard joined the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association (PWHPA), competing in the organized showcases for the past four seasons. The Marieville, Qc native also has coaching experience in her portfolio having served as an assistant coach at Colgate University and Concordia University. “I love the experience I’ve had and what I’ve gained,” she said. “I gained most of that knowledge from other experts. I think that collaboration will always be the best way to go.”
Emard feels that the future looks bright for women’s hockey. “I think the game is healthy and the way it’s going it will get healthier and healthier,” she said. “The team we have at Quartexx is fantastic; there are years and years of experience there. They know about the men’s game but want to know more about the women’s landscape so they can help as best as they can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.