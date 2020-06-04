The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League entry draft will take place this Saturday and Sunday, setting the stage for players to make the move to the next level of play in their hockey careers. Central Scouting’s final rankings have pegged seven members of the Midget AAA Laval-Montreal Rousseau-Royal as potential draftees through the first five rounds. Leading the way is defenseman Michael Mastrodomenico, who was a Montreal Canadiens Bursary recipient this past season. The solid blueliner was a plus six with 5-goals and 12-assists in 42 games. Mastrodomenico is slotted as the third top player in the rankings. If things go by the rankings, Mastrodomenico would land with the Gatineau Olympique organization as they hold the third selection. Goalie Nicolas Ruccia is projected to go in round two while Forward Justin Sullivan and goaltender Olivier Ciarlo are in third round territory. Defenseman Davide Patella is slotted among fourth round picks while defender Angus Booth and forward Danny Akkouche are targeted as fifth round selections. When it comes to the goaltending tandem of Ruccia and Ciarlo, the pair was so close in their season numbers. Ruccia had a .28 save percentage with 14 wins and a 2.50 goals against average facing 568 shots. Ciarlo was good for 13 victories, a .903 save percentage while posting a 2.23 GAA on 567 shots. Sullivan had a productive 28 points in 42 games nothing 13 goals and adding 15 helpers, he also was a plus eight. The CCM Division champion Royal had their run to the Jimmy Ferrari Cup terminated in the quarterfinals when COVID-19 forced play to stop. Having these players among the top 90 in the rankings illustrates the depth of the roster Laval-Montreal had for the 2019-2020 campaign.
QMJHL Draft a virtual reality this weekend
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
