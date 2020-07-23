Usually at this time of the year Alouette wide receiver B.J. Cunningham would be busy schooling opposing defensive backs, unfortunately with the CFL season still in limbo that is not an option. What is an option, much to the delight of Cunningham, is the fact that he has the time to be part of Project Playmaker, a program started two summers back by his friend, a fellow wide receiver and former Ottawa Redblack Scott Macdonell. A local product and a Loyola high school old boy, MacDonnell started Project Playmaker as a way to give back to the youth of the football community. “I always knew I would want to do something like this,” Scott Macdonell said. “It was important to me to be involved and give back to the game.” Over the past two summers, Macdonell a member of the Grey Cup winning Redblacks in 2017 has been helping youth football receivers improve their game skills. “Now having B.J. be able to lend his skill set to the program is amazing,” Macdonell said. “He wanted to from the start but his schedule didn’t work with the sessions.”With the time Cunningham has on his hands he jumped at the opportunity. “I was in for sure,” B.J. Cunningham said. “Any opportunity to help out people, especially kids is what I love to do.” There are some 20 participants ranging in age from seven to 22 looking to improve their abilities. “I’m a big kid at heart and love doing the drills right along with them,” Cunningham said. The sessions take place at Westmount Park, Loyola Park in NDG and in Lachine where the players not only work on foot work, speed work and catching the ball but, “The mental aspect of the game,” he said. “I love seeing the skills and commitment to working to improve by the kids. I would have loved to have had a pro help me out in my training when I was growing up.” While the CFL waits in the wings, Cunningham will use these training sessions as part of his workouts to be ready to hit the turf. For now, “we (Cunningham and Macdonell) are have fun and getting to share our expertise and experiences with these players,” he said.
Project Playmaker benefits from Alouette B.J. Cunningham’s participation
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Daniela Caputo's Destinations: Exploring Canada series: Yukon - Part 2
- Pirates off to hot start of QJEBL season
- West Island and Montreal Est season is good to go for Quebec’s Junior AAA Hockey League
- Project Playmaker benefits from Alouette B.J. Cunningham’s participation
- Pandemic infects PLSQ play for 2020
- Another mural in Pointe Claire Village to be completed by summer’s end
- CSLDS's Summerworks program streaming July 23- Aug. 30
- CSL Wagar High School parking lot transformed into family drive-in
Most Popular
Articles
- Restaurateur Ted Dranias ready for a jump into politics to overthrow Plante
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: Mild COVID-19? Misrepresentation and misunderstanding!
- Another mural in Pointe Claire Village to be completed by summer’s end
- Sikh Community of Montreal donation to the Montréal Sacré-Cœur Hospital Foundation bears fruit
- Mark Bergman becomes a permanent member of The Beat 92.5 FM morning crew
- After lockdown, Montreal real estate prices are going up, not down
- COVID walk-in clinic opens in Beaconsfield
- CSL Wagar High School parking lot transformed into family drive-in
- Laval residents excited to be part of Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers board
- Who were those masked fans? Supporters of a great cause, that’s who
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Restaurateur Ted Dranias ready for a jump into politics to overthrow Plante
- Dr. Mitch Shulman: Mild COVID-19? Misrepresentation and misunderstanding!
- Another mural in Pointe Claire Village to be completed by summer’s end
- Sikh Community of Montreal donation to the Montréal Sacré-Cœur Hospital Foundation bears fruit
- Mark Bergman becomes a permanent member of The Beat 92.5 FM morning crew
- After lockdown, Montreal real estate prices are going up, not down
- COVID walk-in clinic opens in Beaconsfield
- CSL Wagar High School parking lot transformed into family drive-in
- Laval residents excited to be part of Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers board
- Who were those masked fans? Supporters of a great cause, that’s who
Images
Videos
Online Poll
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.