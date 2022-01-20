Primed and prepared to return to action

While there has been no official announcement as to when leagues can return to competition, two of the major programs in the province, the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League (QJAAAHL) and the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League (QU18AAADHL) are primed to move ahead when given the green light. “We were expecting some kind of shutdown before Christmas,” Kevin Figsby commissioner of the QJAAAHL said. “As the cases started to mount, it just made common sense that something was coming.”
The QJAAAHL is in a good place to complete their full schedule and move into the playoffs and the Canadian Championships. Teams have already played 30 games in a 48 game schedule so completing that phase of play should be doable. “Right now the government, they’re trying to figure things out,” Figsby said. “What they did this time is what they did last time.”
The expectation is that once school does get underway, the way it rolls out will allow for activities to return. Once the go is given, “We have a full and comprehensive plan,” he said. We’ve secured rapid test kits for all our teams. We are working with a company to supply an app to all our players so we can monitor their health. We’re prepared to resume and react.”
The QU18AAADHL is already on the ice that is teams that are part of sport etudes programs as they are considered to be in their own bubbles. That means up to 25 can take to the ice for training sessions. Training must be done in a closed facility and players must wear masks. “It’s a step in the right direction, “Yanick Gagné, general manager of the QU18AAADHL said. Our young people and staff have been patient so we are confident that the return will take place in order, respecting the safety rules and that our regular activities will resume in the near future.”
Health guidelines will be reinforced plus players and team staff will continue to use the Athlete RMS Edge10 symptom reporting app used at the CCM Challenge for the remainder of the season to ensure a safe environment for all members. The league has their plan for a return to play and will be ready when given permission to start. sports@thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.