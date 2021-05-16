Price and Gallagher assigned to Laval on LTI conditioning loans

The Canadiens announced on Sunday that the team has assigned Brendan Gallagher and Carey Price to the Laval Rocket on long term injury conditioning loans. Both will dress for the Rocket's final game of the season on Monday against the Toronto Marlies.
The Habs forward and goaltender will practice with the Rocket on Monday morning at 10:00 a.m. Price is expected to play half the game.
Gallagher suffered an upper body injury on April 5 against the Oilers and missed the final 21 games of the season. Price suffered a concussion during the game against the Oilers on April 19 and missed the remainder of the season.
Both are expected to be in the lineup when the Canadiens face the Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the first round of the 2021 Playoffs on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
