Presqu’ile Grey Pirates outdistance Lakeshore Lynx 2 opponents

The visiting Presqu’ile Grey Pirates outlased their Lakeshore Lynx 2 opponents for a 12-10 win at Kirkland’s Meades Park in their 15 U B match-up. The Lynx battled back from a 6-1 deficit to take a 7-6 lead and pull even at 9-9 after trailing 9-7 but fell short in their final at bats rally to overtake the Pirates.
Lakeshore had hard luck pitching allowing the visitors to take advantage of the free passes they were issued. In the top of the first Vincent Boily, Kai Zafran, Justin Nowakowski, Ethan Braunstein and William Vallières-Georget all touched home to establish a 5-0 lead. Luke Hurtubise had a leadoff double and scored on an error in the home half of the first to make it a 5-1 contest. Hurtubise went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a single and walked, scored three times and had five stolen bases in the loss.
Boily had the lone Presqu’ile run of the second to put the Pirates ahead 6-1 and the Lynx pitching kept the Pirates out of the scorebook in the third and fourth innings. In the third Lakeshore added a pair of runs with Hurtubise and Ryan Ghoche making it 6-3 game.
In the bottom of the fourth Lakeshore rallied for four runs to take a 7-6 lead over the Pirates. Alexander Nucci worked a walk and stole two bases to set up to score the first Lynx run of the inning. The next two batters turned into outs but Lakeshore wasn’t finished as they managed a two out rally for three runs to take the lead. Reserve player Benjamin Hoffman cracked a double to score Gabriel Zappitelli and Daniel Ghoche. Hoffman scored the go ahead run on a Hurtubise single.
Presqu’ile reclaimed the lead with three runs in the top of the fifth as Zafran, Nowakowski and Vallières-Georget pushed the Pirates ahead 9-7. Lakeshore replied in the home half of the fifth to pull even at 9-9. Gordon Porath singled and stole his way home with a trio of stolen bases to make it a one run match. Nucci parlayed his walk into the equalizer as he stole second and third then raced home on a passed ball.
The Pirates scored the go ahead run and added a couple of insurance markers in their last at bats. Scoring the runs were Boily, Zafran and Nowakowski to put the visitors up 12-9. Lakeshore managed one more run in the bottom of the sixth as Hurtubise, who had doubled, came home on a triple off the bat of Ryan Ghoche.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.