Presidents Cup to return to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in 2024

PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan announced on Monday afternoon that the Presidents Cup will return to The Royal Montreal Golf Club on Ile Bizard for the 15th edition set for September of 2024. The dates are not set yet but will be in the last two weeks of September. The Royal Montreal will become the second international venue to host the Presidents Cup more than once, joining Australia’s Royal Melbourne Golf Club. The 2007 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club saw two legendary captains lead their respective teams for the final time, with four-time captain Jack Nicklaus guiding the U.S. Team to victory over three-time captain Gary Player and the International Team by a score of 19 ½ — 14 ½. The highlight of the week for Canadian fans came on Sunday as Mike Weir defeated World No. 1 Tiger Woods in singles play by winning the final two holes. “The people of Canada are some of the most loyal and passionate sports fans in the world, and given the overwhelming success of the Presidents Cup in 2007, it was a natural next step for the event to return to The Royal Montreal in 2024,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. As part of the news, Monahan also announced a partnership between First Tee, Golf Canada and the Golf Canada Foundation to launch First Tee — Canada. With plans to expand across the nation, the partnership will add First Tee’s youth development program to Golf Canada’s existing programs that reaches kids in schools and at golf facilities. The Royal Montreal, the oldest course in North America will present the challenging Blue course for the Presidents Cup. “We are excited and more than pleased that we have been selected to host the Presidents Cup again, and we are thrilled that we will be welcoming the world’s best golfers to our club in 2024,” said Michael Richards, Chair of The Royal Montreal Golf Club’s bid committee. “Our club has experienced leadership and great members, and our goal is to make the 2024 Presidents Cup the best ever.” Canadians Graham DeLaet, Adam Hadwin and Mike Weir also took part in the Zoom conference and all have competed in the Presidents Cup. Weir, a five-time Presidents Cup participant, amassed a 13-9-2 record as a player then served as an assistant captain in 2017 and 2019. “I was very proud to be part of the Presidents Cup as a player in 2007, and to see it come back after being so well supported the first time just speaks to how passionate we are in Canada about golf,” Mike Weir said. “The fan turnout was tremendous, and as a Canadian I am very proud to have the Presidents Cup come back.” Weir was the first Canadian to compete in the Presidents Cup, who was later followed by DeLaet, who made his debut for Captain Nick Price in 2013. “I can only imagine the roars that will be heard around Royal Montreal, especially if a few Canadians are on the team,” Graham DeLaet said. “Having the Presidents Cup is such a great way to grow the game in Canada and it’d be nice to see the International Team lift the Presidents Cup on Canadian soil.” Hadwin became the third Canadian to participate in the Presidents Cup after qualifying for the 2017 International Team at Liberty National Golf Club he then returned for the 2019 team competing at Australia’s Royal Melbourne Golf Club. “This is huge for Canadian golf,” Hadwin said. “The state of Canadian golf could not be better and I think it is such an appropriate time to bring it back into Canada. There’s a good chance that a few of us could end up representing the International Team there at Royal Montreal, so that adds to the excitement as well.” Winnipeg’s Ryan Hart has been named as Executive Director of the 2024 Presidents Cup. Hart has worked at the TOUR’s Headquarters for over three years, most recently as the Tournament Director of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Presidents Cup to return to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in 2024
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
