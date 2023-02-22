Predateurs prowl on the Pheonix

The visiting Joliette Predateurs took a bite out of the Montreal Pheonix with a x-x win Sunday at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex. The game saw the Preds take a 1-0 lead late in the opening period when Emile Gagné beat call-up goalie Nicholas Jubinville of the Phoenix.
Montreal pulled even 38 seconds from the opening faceoff of the middle period. Lucas Domingues-Cuenco converted passes from Tyler Stoeff and Yiani Dafniotis as Domingues-Cuenco slipped the disk past Predateur netminder Étienne Yaccarini. The Predatuers then went on the prowl and rattled off three goals to carry a 4-1 lead into the third. William Gagnon had the first and third goals on that trio of tallies with Ludovic Harrisson supply the other marker. Gagnon’s goal to make it 4-1 was his 30th of the campaign.
In the third Thomas Degagne made it a two goal difference for the Phoenix then 68 seconds later Emile Gagné notched his second of the contest to make it a 5-2 Predateurs lead. Montreal then pulled to within two again 37 seconds from the Preds goal as Reece Glover-Kirby made it 5-3 at the 8:51 mark. With time winding down, Montreal opted for an extra attacker only to see Joliette strike for a pair of empty net tallies. The first completed Gagnon’s hat trick and Félix Gagnon’s made it 7-3. Jubinville was tapped as the player of the game for Montreal as he faced 50 shots by the Preds.
Earlier in the week the Phoenix were doubled up on by the St. Jerome Pantheres with a 4-2 road loss. Montreal’s Stamatios Tsantes had the lone goal of the first to give the Phoenix a 1-0 edge. The Panthers potted a pair in the middle period to carry a 2-1 lead into the third frame. Yiani Dafniotis got the Phoenix to within one with a powerplay goal with 1:30 to play in regulation. The Panthers put the game out of reach with 20 seconds remaining as they replied with their own advantage tally.
The Phoenix will be on the road for the coming week of work. Friday night Montreal will be in Granby to face the Inouk then Sunday afternoon it will be a meeting against the Montreal Est Rangers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.