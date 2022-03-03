Poulin tapped as AHL’s goalie of the month

It was a busy month of February for Laval Rocket netminder Kevin Poulin and his excellence between the pipes was rewarded as he was chosen as the American Hockey League’s Goaltender of the Month for February.
Poulin went 5-0-1 during six starts in February, stopping 171 of 181 shots to record a 1.63 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage for Laval.
Poulin got the call against conference-leading Utica on Feb. 2 and made 25 saves to backstop the Rocket to a 4-2 victory. Two nights later, he made 32 stops in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Comets, and he turned aside 23 shots on Feb. 9 as Laval defeated Syracuse, 6-2. Poulin allowed just one goal in each of his last three starts for the month, earning victories on Feb. 11 vs. Syracuse (19 saves in a 2-1 OT win), Feb. 12 vs. Syracuse (38 saves in a 5-1 win), and Feb. 28 vs. Cleveland (34 saves in a 2-1 shootout win).
Poulin has made 12 appearances for Laval this season and has a record of 8-3-1 with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. In 204 career AHL games with Laval, Ontario, Grand Rapids, Stockton and Bridgeport, Poulin has gone 93-86-21 while posting a 2.80 GAA, a .912 save percentage and 10 shutouts.
Originally a fifth-round selection by the New York Islanders in the 2008 NHL Draft, Poulin has appeared in 50 NHL games, going 18-25-3 (3.07, .899).
The Homestand Continues
The Rocket are in the midst of a seven game homestand that got underway last week with a split of games against the Belleville Senators, 4-1 win and a 4-3 loss for the Rocket to go along with their 2-1 shootout victory over the Cleveland Monsters.
Play resumed last night at Place Bell with the Monsters still in town and there’s plenty of action ahead for fans to take in. Tomorrow night there’s a 7:00 pm puck drop as the Abbotsford Canucks pay their first visit to Place Bell. The Canucks will back on Place Bell ice Saturday afternoon for a 1:00 pm meeting. The homestand closes out Monday night as the Springfield Thunderbirds face the Rocket at 7:00 pm.
