Poulin resources to have the Condors ready for Junior AAA play

Pier-Alexandre Poulin is the Head Coach and Managing Director of the hockey program for the CEGEP Beauce-Appalaches Condors, the new kids on the block of the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League (QJAAAHL), ready, willing and able to play their inaugural season-if the QJAAAHL gets the go ahead.
“We were set in September then it was press pause,” Pier-Alexandre Poulin said. “All November and into December we worked with two players at a time, eight players per day, three to four times a week, and then December 17 everything stopped.” It was only last week that the Condors got back on the ice, outdoor ice that is. “When we got the okay to have four players and a coach on the outdoor ice we asked the players and it was unanimous,” Poulin said. “They were happy to see their friends, even if it was only three at a time. They were having fun and happy to be able to work on their skills.”
Poulin played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for the St. John’s Fog Devils and the Chicoutimi Sagueneens before moving on to the University of Moncton Aigles Bleus to pursue his hockey career while earning a bachelor’s degree in physical and a master’s degree in school administration. All the while as a player, Poulin would observe his coaches; see how they were doing things. “I always thought if I didn’t make it as a player I would like to coach,” he said. “I got my first chance thanks to one of my coaches who was the athletic director at a New Brunswick high school. “I learned a lot that year and got a ton of information.”
From that start, Poulin had the opportunity to join Hockey Canada in Calgary as the director of school programs. Coaching was still on his mind as he stepped behind the bench in bantam and midget AA and AAA levels. Prior to returning to Quebec, Poulin was an assistant coach with the University of Calgary Dinos. “It was when I was coaching at that level I realized this is what I wanted to do for my career,” he said.
When the opportunity to return to Quebec after 15 years away for hockey, especially to head up a program he could put his own stamp on, it was an easy decision. “To come here (Beauce-Appalaches) and start a program of my own in Quebec, it was a great challenge and I was pretty excited to take it,” he said. “My role with Hockey Canada was to evaluate school programs and I knew what I’d take from each one to make my own program if I got the chance.”
Ties to Hockey Canada run deep in the Poulin family as Pier-Alexandre is big brother to women’s National Team veteran Marie-Philip Poulin and they talk hockey whenever they get the chance. “When I have ideas for new drills I’ll pick her brain about them,” We still communicate a lot, we’re both passionate about the game. Obviously I don’t have much to teach her on the ice but if she’s struggling in her play, we’ll talk to get my observations.”
The QJAAAHL is hoping to get some form of a season going, and the Condors will be ready. “It’s not the first year I was hoping f,” he said. “I’m very proud of the group I have here. We were competitive in the exhibition games and they will compete when we get back to playing.”
