Police seek possible victims of accused West Island baseball coach

A volunteer baseball and hockey coach in the Lac St. Louis region has been charged with multiple sexual offences following an investigation by Montreal police.
Police say Robert Litvack was charged on August 3 with sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching stemming from events that allegedly took place between late 2020 and early 2021.
The accused was a baseball coach and administrator with the Lac St-Louis baseball organization starting in 2008 where he coached youths between the ages of 12 and 21.
He also spent close to a decade working as a coach in the Dollard Minor Hockey Association until 2017.
The 41 year-old Litvack allegedly sexually assaulted one of his players during private lessons, police said in a news release.
Police believe there may be other alleged victims.
Anyone with information about the accused is asked to call the Montreal police sexual assault section at 514-280-8502. People can also share information anonymously by calling 514-393-1133.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.