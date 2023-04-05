Pointe Claire U16 A’s heading to Eastern Canadian Ringette Championships

Sometimes going into a tournament, especially the Provincial Championships, it’s a good thing to be an underdog because all the pressure is on the opponents. That was exactly the case for the U16 A Pointe Claire ringette team as their silver medal performance has led to a berth in the Eastern Canadian Ringette Championships. The Easterns will take place April 20 to the 23rd in Dieppe New Brunswick and Pointe Claire is busy staying sharp for their appearance at the championship tournament. This marks the first time in 13 years that a PCRA team has made it to the Eastern Canadian Championships.

The road to New Brunswick ran through Gatineau, Qc where Pointe Claire had a tough slate to follow at the Provincials. The squad finished 11th in the Lique de Ringuette de Quebec (LRQ) with a 6-8-5 record. That league included all the U16 A teams in the province plus another six teams out of the Ottawa area. “We just kind of put it all together,” Pointe Claire coach Marcela Donoso said. “Physically we were in pretty good shape. I think what really made a difference is they put all together.”

The Provincials are a grind for all the teams as they advance toward the medal round. The Pointe Claire girls opened on Friday with a positive day as they won both games. Blainville fell 9-2 to Pointe Claire but it was the second game of the day where the team showed their grit. Trailing Longueuil/St-Hubert 3-1, Pointe Claire rallied for a 5-3 victory. That was against a team they lost 3-0 to in the regular season and even had trouble getting the ring into their opponent’s zone.

Saturday was a split day as they earned one win while tasting defeat for the first time. Pointe Claire handled Des Moulins as they recorded an 8-3 win. The second game of the day pitted Pointe Claire against their region rivals from 4-Cites. It was an evenly matched contest with Pointe Claire striking for the equalizer to make it a 4-4 contest with 52 seconds left in regulation. That set the stage for overtime where 4-Cites struck early in the extra session to claim the 5-4 victory.

It then became hurry up and wait as the team’s fate wasn’t decided until 10 pm when all the numbers were crunched. Thanks to a plus 13 goal differential Pointe Claire secured fourth place and a spot in the semis. “It was five to ten because the game we were waiting for was delayed by an hour,” she said. “We were at the hotel when the news came up on the computer. The girls were screaming and cheering, they couldn’t believe they were going down East.”

That semi-final match-up put Pointe Claire in a rematch against 4-Cites, a chance for some payback. It was another edge of your seat game for the fans with Pointe Claire on the winning side of the ledger as they edged their rivals 4-3 and punched their ticket to the gold game. That also assured Pointe Claire a berth in the Eastern Canadian championships as Quebec was sending two teams into the fray. “We had lost to them during the season so we headed into the semis with a little bit of trepidation,” coach Donoso said. “The girls came out with guns a blazing; there was no way they were going to lose that game. We were down but they didn’t put their heads down, they went to work and got it done.”

Pointe Claire put up a spirited battle against Boucherville, a team that went 18-0-1 in the regular season and a squad that Pointe Claire had not faced. Boucherville was tested as they managed to edge Pointe Claire 4-3 for the gold but the Pointe Claire girls definitely savoured their silver medals.

The team will blend a mix of practices and exhibition games against higher level teams to keep their game skills sharp to face the best teams in the East. “We really have to put our game up a notch,” she said. “We want the girls to realize that anything is possible. Nobody expected this, they didn’t expect it but they let their skills and their want of winning take over. They peaked at the right time (at the Provincials) so now we have to keep that going and that’s going to be the hard part.”

The other hard part is that was an unexpected expense as the team was never figuring on making it to the Eastern Championships. To help alleviate the cost they have established a Go Fund Me page at https://gofund.me/e17dff7c .