Pointe Claire U12 A’s golden at Ringette Provincials

The U12 Atom A squad from Pointe Claire was golden at the Ringette Quebec provincial championships held in the Chaudière-Appalaches region. Pointe Claire handed Lévis a 5-3 loss to claim the championship banner and was also payback for a 4-2 loss Pointe Claire had to Lévis in round robin play.
The loss to Lévis was the only setback Pointe Claire had at the Provincials. St. Hubert fell 7-0, Pointe Claire outlasted Roussillon 8-7 then shutdown Boucherville 5-0. That set the stage for a rematch with Boucherville in a mini-game to determine which team would advance to the semi-final. It was a much tighter match-up but Pointe Claire prevailed by a slim 1-0 margin. In the semi-final Pointe Claire edged Ste. Marie by a 5-4 score to advance to the big game.
From the left: Gabriella Mastrocola, Alexis Gumti, Gabrielle Cadotte, Ian Gumti (coach), Rebecca Boys,
Sarah Grenier, Alix Lemelin, Martina Tenti, Léa-Rose Labonté, Ava Pepper, Eve Mansilla,
Shayla McMahon, Brigitte Gosselin (coach), Élise Lagarde (coach) sports@thesuburban.com
