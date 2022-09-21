The Pointe Claire U10 boys’ soccer squad battled through the annual Granby Invitational Soccer Tournament to return home to the West Island with well deserved silver medals. They opened with a wide open contest with plenty of goals but fell to CS Montreal Centre 5-3. Next up was Chateauguay and Pointe Claire shook of the opening loss to take a 2-1 victory. In their third match Pointe Claire dropped a 5-1 decision over the Phénix des Rivières. With a 1-2 record the team though they were done, several players headed back but when the formula was applied to figure the standings Pointe Claire had advanced to the quarter finals and had to hustle back to Granby for a meeting with the host Granby Cosmos team. With a 2-1 victory over the Cosmos, the semi-finals were booked. Pointe Claire doubled up on Laprarie II in the semis earning a 4-2 win and a spot in the title match. Laprairie I supplied the competition in the championship game and got some payback for their organization as they took the title with a 2-0 win. Overall it was a great experience, not only for the kids but for the parents as well as the players got their well deserved silver medals.
Bottom row, from left to right: Mathis Diaz, George Soare, Thomas Mathew, Ellis Charasidis, Logan Westphal, Liam Thiel.
Up row, from left to right: Braeden Hopper, Milan Lamoureux, Phillip Wexel, Benjamin Ananos, Matteo Pilotto, Tudor-Mihai Ciubotaru, Kevin Barnfield.
Coaches, from left to right: Chris Diaz, Christophe Leconte, Eric Lamoureux.
