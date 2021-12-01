Pointe Claire shuts down NDG

The Pointe Claire Atom C squad took a 7-0 decision over NDG Saturday morning on their home ice at the Bob Birnie Arena. The home side built a five goal cushion in the first half of the game with four of the goals coming in a two and a half minute span. “The girls played a good game,” Pointe Claire coach Katie Dyer said. “They are coming together as a team. Half of my team are new to ringette. They are a fun team to coach.”
Hadia Mohammed set-up Maia Chaupart for the opening goal and that would stand as the game-winning goal. Mia Bombino got her first of four points in the game as she assisted Cloe Pelletier-Lajoie on Pointe Claire’s second tally making it 2-0. Mohammed made it 3-0 on her unassisted marker and Bombino set the table for Pelletier-Lajoie to notch her second goal of the game. The final goal of the period had Pelletier-Lajoie returning the favour to Bombino as she scored her first of two.
In the second stanza Bombino hit for her second goal thanks to an assist from Pelletier-Lajoie. The final goal of the match came off the stick of Pelletier-Lajoie, giving her a hat trick and five points in the win.
NDG made numerous advances into Pointe Claire territory but were denied by Pointe Claire’s goalie Lisa Vieten as she earned the clean sheet. “That was Lisa’s first shut out of her career,” coach Dyer said. “She was solid in nets which helped give the girls momentum in the game.”
The main thing to the teams is that they are back playing the sport they enjoy. “It is great that the girls can get back on the ice, make new friends and have fun, do something other than school,” she said.
