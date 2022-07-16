Pointe Claire’s Matheson now a Hab

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes continues to reshape the Montreal Canadiens as the former Lac St. Louis Lion pulled the trigger on a deal that has brought Pointe Claire native and a former Lion also, Mike Matheson to the Habs from the Pittsburgh Penguins. “I've known Mike since his days in Midget AAA.,” Canadiens’ GM Kent Hughes said during his video conference. “He's a first-class human being. He's the kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter, although he's married with a young baby at this point in his life. He's a terrific human being. Mike is a player who's always had a lot of potential.”
The deal took place Saturday afternoon as the Penguins will get defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling. Montreal will also have a fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft as part of the deal. “In any trade that we were going to contemplate with Pittsburgh or any other team that involved Jeff Petry, one of the elements that had to either come in the trade or we had to be able to thereafter acquire was a defenseman,”Hughes said. “Mike Matheson is a defenseman who was playing top-4 minutes in Pittsburgh that brings a lot of the qualities that we lose in a Jeff Petry in terms of his ability to transport the puck. Last season, Mike was in the 90th percentile for goals in the NHL at 5-on-5 per 60 minutes. He was 85th percentile in points. He scored five game-winning goals, and almost all of his offensive production came at even-strength.”
The 28 year-old Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins during the regular campaign. He added one goal and five assists in seven playoff games.
The Hockey West Island product was selected 23rd overall by the Florida Panthers in 2012, the Pointe-Claire, QC native has 138 points (49 goals, 89 assists) in 417 career NHL games.
Checking in at 6-foot-2, 188-pounds, Matheson will bring a veteran presence to the dressing room with seven seasons to his credit. “I feel really comfortable that Mike is the kind of person in our locker room,” he said. “At this point in his career, (he) can assist our young players, be it the draft picks like Juraj Slafkovsky or our young defensemen that are trying to make their way as regular NHL players. Mike is a five-star human being who can be of great assistance to our club.”
