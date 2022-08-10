Pointe Claire’s complete game delivers win over Dollard

It was a meeting of third place Pointe Claire and the fourth place Dollard Dragons last week at Pointe Claire’s Parc Voyageur where the home side put in a dominating performance to take a 5-0 decision over the visitors. “We’ve won six games in a row now,” Pointe Claire coach Razvan Calin said. “We lost the first two as they (players) adjusted to the larger field. We work hard, two touches is my bible and everyone must score, we work as a group.”
Pointe Claire was led to the win by a three goal performance by Conor Woo-Sam Dube and not only was it a hat trick but it was a natural trio as he rolled off the first three goals of the game.
Dollard had numerous chances to get on the board but were stymied by the heads-up play of Pointe Claire’s keeper Eliott Moreau. The Dragons’ Tristan Robinson had several quality shots that on any other day would have found the back of the net but was denied by Moreau in this match. Dollard’s keeper Nicolas Ricci was bested on well placed shots and made more than a few spectacular saves. “We’ve had more than a month off and it showed,” Dollard coach Joe Della-Cioppa said. “I hope this was a wake-up call for them to realize they need to take things more seriously. They have the skills it’s just a matter of applying them and using their soccer IQ.”
Pointe Claire jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead before the game was five minutes old. The opening tally came when Woo-Sam Dube accepted a pass mid box and struck the ball sending it high into the net in the second minute of play. Two minutes from that play, he outraced the Dollard defenders on a through ball sending a shot just out of the reach of an extended Ricci to make it 2-0.
Dollard settled in and held Pointe Claire at bay through the balance of the half while making several journeys into Pointe Claire’s territory. Following the break the Dragons pressed to get the shutout buster but Moreau was up to each challenge. Woo-Sam Dubee completed his hat trick eight minutes into the second half as he turned on a ball in traffic and found the right corner to make it 3-0.
Tristan St. Louis’ hustle and drive made it 4-0 as he leaned shoulder to shoulder with a Dollard defender and managed to get a shot off from the right side that found the inside of the left post. Pointe Claire’s final marker came off the foot of Charlie Gallagher with a turf-hugging shot into the left corner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.