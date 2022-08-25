Pointe Claire Ringette ready to ring in the new season

Though faced with a few lingering uncertainties due to the lingering stages of the COVID pandemic, the Ringette association that serves Pointe-Claire, Dorval and Lachine is moving ahead with preparations for a full 2022-23 season.
Re-Registration forms were recently sent out to the families of the 290 players who form one of Québec’s top organizations, an Association that experienced unprecedented success in the 2021-22 season.
Novice (U10) teams garnered regional championships at both the A and B levels, while the Atome (U12) squad captured the Provincial Championships with a 6-1 record, including a gold medal 5-3 win over Lévis. The Cadette B (Belles B) Power team captured a silver medal at the provincial championships.
Now the first priority for the association’s 2022-23 volunteers will be to re-build its base categories – “Skate With Ringette” (ages 4-7), U8 (moustique) and U10 (novice). “Most of these girls will have graduated to either a higher age category, or to a superior competitive level within the same age group, leaving the introductory “C” levels lacking registrants. At the same time, there is a possibility that a few girls eligible to re-register, may have decided to another activity or sport, leaving open vacancies,” says PCRA President Derek Bell.
“Sure, like each season there will be challenges, but everyone we have spoken to so far is enthusiastic and happy to be getting back on the ice and playing this great sport with their friends”. On their calendar, next up for President Bell and the many PCRA volunteers, is their September training camp and Open House sessions to introduce interested newcomers to ringette.
Girls Learn to be GREAT Skaters with Ringette: The Ringette Association that serves Pointe-Claire, Dorval and Lachine will hold its Open House at Bob Birnie Arena, 58 Maywood, Monday August 29th, 5-7 p.m. This is a great GIRLS team sport for the young at heart aged 4 to 40+! Bring skates & caged helmet for free trial with players and coaches. More information: www.pointeclaireringette.ca; 514-630-1300 #1337.
