Pointe Claire ringette ready to ring in a new season

With restrictions eased for indoor sports activities, the Pointe Claire Ringette Association (PCRA) is busy preparing for a return to the ice for the 2021-2022 season. The PCRA welcomes players from Lachine, Dorval and Pointe Claire and registration forms for the 256 players who were last registered for the 2019-2020 campaign have been sent out.
The association is also focusing on growing the numbers, especially at the youngest levels to continue to have a solid foundation to build on. That would be in the learn to skate (4-to-9 years), the U8 and U10 categories. “Most of these girls will have graduated to either a higher age category, or to a superior competitive level within the same age group, leaving the introductory levels lacking registrants,” PCRA President Derek Bell said. “ At the same time, there is a possibility that girls eligible to re-register, may have decided to participate in another activity or sport, leaving open vacancies”.
The PCRA will also work at maintaining the safety and health standards set forth by Ringette Quebec, the government of Quebec and the city of Pointe Claire. “We’ll certainly follow all of the health and safety regulations handed down by the Québec government, the local municipalities running the arenas in which we play, and, of course, Ringuette-Québec,” PCRA President Derek Bell said. “We will adapt to the health situation as changes occur. Sure, there will be challenges but everyone we have spoken to so far is enthusiastic and happy to be getting back on the ice and playing this great sport with their friends.”
In the planning stages is the popular Open House to introduce the sport of ringette to newcomers, this will take place in the early fall.
For more information about registering to play ringette this fall, please contact Lori Young at registrar@ringuettepointeclaire.ca, or leave a message at 514-630-1300 x1337.
