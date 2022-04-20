Pointe Claire Oldtimers’ tourney returns

The Bob Birnie Arena was jumping last week as the Pointe Claire Oltimers’ annual hockey tournament made a successful return to the ice following two years of COVID cancellations. The importance of this event is the some $100,000 raised each year for a variety of local charities and even during the past two years the PCOT still managed to raise funds for their chosen charities. To the organizers and members of PCOT they take the phrase, “For the love of the game and the good of the community,” to heart.
Post-game festivities were relegated to the Legion facility at the Arthur Seguin Chalet as part of ongoing protocols. There was the annual raffle of prizes and the popular silent auction to help put money into the pot. The tournament featured over seventy squads ranging in age from 35 to 75 plus as well as four ladies’ teams. The games ran from Monday, April 11 until championship Sunday April 17 where a dozen championships were contested for. Locally Dorval 50 YUL won the West Island Division, the North Shore Veterans were champs of the Wilkinson Division, Montreal West 50 took the Cudmore title, Beaconsfield 50 won the Hewitt Division, Pointe Claire Intermediate Y’Olde Timers were Doyle Division champions and Dollard 35 claimed the top division championship, the Cartier Division.
