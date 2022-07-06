Pointe Claire grounds the Hawks in U13F AA play

The U13F AA Pointe Claire soccer squad maintained an unblemished record in Lac St. Louis Regional soccer play with a 5-0 win over the St. Lazare-Hudson Hawks last Thursday evening on the Terra Cotta pitch. “I liked a lot of the things that we did in the second half,” Pointe Claire head coach Nick Von Roretz said. “In the first half we weren’t engaged enough stepping to the ball but our talent was prevailing. In the second half there wasn’t a single player that didn’t have a good performance.”
Pointe Claire turned in a solid game, moving the ball well on the attack and seeing the back line respond when the Hawks flew into their attacking third. The opening goal, which would stand as the game winner, was an unfortunate own goal by the Hawks in the 23rd minute of play. On a corner kick from the left, the attempted clearing play deflected into the Hawks’ net to put Pointe Claire up 1-0.
Pointe Claire upped it to 2-0 on a direct kick into the box that was guided into the net by Netty Princesse Tankam Tankam. A handball in the Hawks’ box sent Ashley Crone to the spot for a penalty kick. Crone made no mistake as her shot found the top right corner giving the home side a 3-0 advantage that they carried into the break.
The Hawks had some quality chances in the opening half but were denied each time by Pointe Claire’s keeper Sophie “The Kat” Christodoulopoulos. “I think they had a really solid game,” Hawks coach Shelley Haynes said. “I think they got unlucky a couple of times in our end. They played really well as a team, they had solid transitions and passes but they just couldn’t finish.”
Near the midpoint of the second half Molly Matthews drove the ball into the mesh to add to Pointe Claire’s lead. St. Lazare-Hudson did a good job of holding off the Pointe Claire attack while turning the play back towards Christodoulopoulos but there was no reward as she earned the clean sheet for the game. Emma Balossi closed out the scoring with a well-placed kick just before full time was reached
