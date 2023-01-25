Pointe Claire escapes the Vortex for hard fought draw

There was now quit in the Atome A Pointe Claire ringette squad as they battled to a 4-4 tie with the visiting Gatineau Vortex Sunday afternoon at Dorval’s Westwood Arena. Each time the visitors claimed a lead Pointe Claire found the solution to pulling even. “I’m very proud of the way the girls played,” Pointe Claire head coach Julie Lalonde said. “We are a small team but we play with a lot of heart.”
A key to Pointe Claire’s play was the solid play of goalie Romane Doyon between the pipes. Doyon fended off the potent attack of the Vortex to give her teammates the chance to stay close to Gatineau. “She played an amazing game,” Lalonde said. “She gave us the chance with lots of great saves.”
Gatineau jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals 31 seconds apart before the match was four minutes into the opening half. That sparked the home side allowing Pointe Claire to pull even before the half expired. Sarah Vero took a feed from Sarah Kim-Main went to her backhand finding space high inside the left post. Kensey Sobol had a buzzer beater as she converted a precision pass from captain Eve Mansilla sending the game into the break knotted at 2-2.
Gatineau got back the lead 59 seconds into the second half pulling ahead 3-2. Pointe Claire upped the pressure and was rewarded at the 4:06 mark to pull even once again. Gatineau had a pair of player in the penalty box allowing for 3-on-2 play in the attacking zone and Pointe Claire took full advantage to pull even 3-3. Sobol and Mansilla combined once again for the tally as Mansilla sent a perfect pass allowing Sobol to one time her shot into the mesh.
As game time slipped into the final five minutes, Gatineau went back on top with a late game 4-3 lead. A minute after Gatineau had reclaimed the lead Pointe Claire struck for the equalizer off the stick of Kim-Main. The final buzzer sounded with the deadlocked result, one the home team was very satisfied with. sports@thesuburban.com
(0) comments
