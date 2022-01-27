Playing in the CFL is a snap for Alouettes’ PL Caron

Laval native Pierre-Luc Caron is excited too head into his second season with Montreal as he comes back from an injury that sidelined him back in October, 2021. The long snapper is working out and rehabbing to be 100 percent for training camp and his sixth season in the Canadian Football League. His first four campaigns were with Calgary before having the opportunity to sign on with the Als and play for his hometown team.
His path to the CFL as a long snapper came thanks in part to his older brother Davide, who coached PL in high school where he played for the Loups de Curé-Antoine-Labelle. Davide played the position up to his time with the Spartiates du Vieux Montréal in Cegep but an injury ended his playing days but began his coaching career. “He more or less forced me to learn and play it (long snapper),” PL Caron said. “I guess I’m glad he did get me to play that position.”
It is a pressure position to be in as precision is required when called upon for a punt, point after and field goal attempts. Pressure is something that Caron handles well and he applies his calm manner from the field to his part-time job as a 911 operator. “I like to think that the pressure I face in game play allows me to handle the calls I cover as a 911 operator,” Caron said. “It’s all about applying the training.” Caron has even helped to talk through two baby deliveries during his time as an operator. “Those are happy events,” he said. “The majority of the calls are for emergencies for bad situations but helping to deliver a baby is something special.”
During games the 28 year-old Caron stays warmed-up on the sidelines, never knowing when he will get the call. “I follow the game but I keep ready,” he said. “You have to stay loose and prepared to head in for whatever the situation is.”
Consistency is the key and, “that means delivering the same snap regardless of the wind, rain, snow, whatever the field conditions are,” he said. For the 2022 season Caron is looking forward to working with the Alouettes’ kickers.”We have great kickers,” he said. “Davide (Côté) and Zema (Joseph), we work well together.” It is teamwork when the punting and kicking units take the field, “There has to be a rhythm between the snapper, holder and kicker,” he said. “It is a successful rhythm that produces good punts, field goals and PAT’s (points after touchdown).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.