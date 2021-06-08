“Play ball” is the call by Baseball Quebec

Baseball Quebec has announced that the 2021 season is good to go. As a matter of fact, organizations in the outlying regions of the province had the green light for games as of Friday, June 11. Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Côte-Nord, part of Bas-Saint-Laurent and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean as well as teams from Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec were all in the lead-off position. The rest of the regions including Laval, Lac St. Louis and Montreal have permission to get things underway as of Monday, June 14.
Despite the uncertainties surrounding this season, the volunteers of the associations were able to build on their experience from last year to plan for the 2021 campaign. “Obviously, the organization of the 2021 season still required some adaptation on the part of our volunteers,” Marc Vadboncoeur, president of Baseball Quebec said. “They did a very good job to allow the youths to train from the end of April in some cases. Training that has been going on for several weeks already and the teams are already formed, the players will be ready for the start of the regular season in a few days.”
What is very encouraging is that registration numbers are on the rise again after seeing a drop last year due to the pandemic where there was a decrease of 15 percent in registered players. Some organizations are signing on more players than they had in 2019. This returns the trend baseball has enjoyed in Quebec since 2008 where numbers steadily rose.
A major component in the growth of the game is the Baseball Feminin program where there has been an explosion of interest. Overall there will be 231 female squads playing in leagues of their own. There will be 136 of those teams competing in the Ligue Féminine de Baseball du Québec (LFBQ) in divisions ranging from 9UF to 21UF.
At the grassroots level, the most important factor in a sport’s continuing existence, the popular Rally Cap program has 7,250 players signed on. That is an increase of 42 percent compared to 2020 and even a 25 percent increase over 2019 of kids aged 4-to-7 taking to the diamond.
“I’m glad to see so many kids learning about baseball,” Maxime Lamarche, General Manager of Baseball Quebec said. “We do the programs with the aim of making our sport as enjoyable as possible for the younger ones to ignite the spark in them. Despite two special seasons, it is undeniable that the popularity of baseball will continue to be felt and our associations will be there to develop these players. It will make me very happy to see that the baseball diamonds around the province will be kept busy.”
