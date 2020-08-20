The Laval Chevrolet 440 Pirates continue to play some impressive baseball that has the club on top of the La Cage Brasserie Sportive Division with a 14-win 4-loss record following last week’s games. It is a tough division as Laval and Saint Eustache is neck and neck with the Pirates as the Bisons also hold the exact same record. Laval split the difference winning one and taking a loss last Thursday and Friday. The victory came at Gary Carter Stadium as the Pirates took a 13-1 decision over the winless Montreal Orioles. Friday Laval dropped a tight 1-0 decision in a pitchers’ duel to the Repentigny Royal at home in Parc Lausanne.In the 13-1 win, William Lacroix picked up the W to improve to 4-1 on the season and Nathan Primeau earned his third save of the campaign. Mathieu touched home five times while Tyler Havlena scoured four times to amass the lion’s share of Laval’s runs. The Pirates also were on the trot as they stole five bases over the course of the game. Charles Trépanier was tagged with the loss as he surrendered six runs in two innings worked and Nicola Goulet was touched up for five runs in two and a third innings on the mound. Friday night’s home game was the complete opposite of Thursday’s win as the bats were silenced on both sides of the diamond. Philippe Breton earned the win for Repentigny going almost all the way. Breton was working on a no-hitter into the final at bats for Laval and was one out away from recording a no-no. Fredéric Achard-Groleau spoiled the no-hit bid with a single. That brought on Bejamin Sauvé, who recorded the final out and picked up the save as he induced Philippe Bourassa to ground out short to first. It was a tough defeat to take for Pirate pitcher Charles Lefebvre as he sprinkled six hits allowed the one run and had 10 strikeouts in the loss through six innings of work. The lone Royal run came in third when Laval native Samuel Presseau singled, stole second and raced home on Michael Pavan’s double. As The Suburban goes to press, Laval was scheduled to face Repentigny at Parc Lausanne Tuesday evening, looking for some payback. On Wednesday night the Pirates will be at Gary Carter Stadium for another meeting with the Orioles.
Pirates still sailing high in the standings
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
