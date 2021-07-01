Pirates record a pair of road wins to open 2021 season

The Laval Chevrolet 440 Pirates have posted a pair of road wins in their first two games of the Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League season. Last Friday night in their season opener Laval Travelled to Gatineau where they earned a come from behind 12-11 win over the Tyrans. On Tuesday night the Pirates dominated the Montreal Orioles for a 12-5 victory at Ahuntsic’s Stade Gary Carter.
The opening win was a wild and wooly affair where the Pirates scored seven runs in the top of the second but that lead was erased as the Tyrans replied with nine runs in their at bats of the second. The two sides exchanged single runs to put the score at 11-9 in favour of the home side heading into the final inning of play. In their half of the seventh Laval scored three unearned runs to take the lead. Gatineau pitcher Frederick Lanouette was tagged with the loss despite allowing only two hits and had a quartet of strikeouts in his two innings worked.
Gabriel Archambault picked up the win following two and two-thirds of scoreless pitching, which included setting the Tyrans down in order to end the game. Laval leftfielder Alex went 4-for-4, had a trio of doubles, scored three runs and had a pair of RBI’s.
In the win over Montreal Matthew Bomersback worked three and a third innings and was touched for four earned runs, allowed two hits and had four strikeouts and four walks. Anthony Charbonneau and Antonio Barrafato tag teamed the balance of the innings and held the Orioles to one more run. Barrafato earned the win. Olivier Mayrand went 2-for-three, scored three runs and chipped in with a pair of RBI’s and had a double and a triple. Félix Lefebvre also hit a triple while Johan Quezada and Gabriel Archambault had doubles.
As The Suburban went to press, the Pirates were looking to hold their home opener after last night since Saturday’s game against the St. Eustache Bisons at Paul-Marcel-Maheu park stadium was rained out. Weather permitting Laval was to play the Repentigny Royal. Laval will continue the homestand Friday night with a 7:30 meeting against the Orioles and on Saturday Gatineau is in for two with games at 4pm and 7pm at Paul-Marcel-Maheu park stadium.
