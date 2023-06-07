Pirates plunder victory over Royals in 13U A baseball match-up

The Presqu’ile Pirates held of a last inning rally by the West Island Royals to take a 12-11 decision in Lac St. Louis baseball 13U A play at Pointe Claire’s Bourgeau Park. Each time the Pirates would advance their lead, the Royals would reply to keep within striking distance of their opponents. In their final at bats West Island made it a one run game but left the tying and game-winning runs stranded at second and third base.

The home side did take a 1-0 lead in the home half of the first as Milan Bujor reached home on a ground out to short after reaching on an error, stealing a base and advancing to third on a passed ball.

Presqu’ile struck for a trio of tallies in the top of the second to stake a claim to a lead they would not relinquish. Zach Farmer cracked a leadoff triple then scored on Raphaël Boudreau’s single. Boudreau stole second made it to third on a single by Xavier Vézina and scored on a ground out to short. That gave the Pirates a 2-1 lead. The third run of the inning came from Vézina who scored on an error.

The Pirates added three more runs to their total in the top of the third, giving them a five run cushion. Loïc Leduc singled stole his way to third and scored on a grounder to short. Farmer launched the ball for a homerun with Maël Leduc scoring ahead of him, pushing the score to 6-1 in favour of Presqu’ile.

West Island fought back pushing three runs across home plate thanks to a trio of singles. Ivan Kholodar, Bujor and Thomas Bonanno all made their way around the bases to score putting the Royals two runs back of the Pirates.

The Pirates parlayed a series of walks, two hits and an error to add four runs to their total. Aiden Lemieux, Véina, Brayden Woodley and Malik Painchaud all touched home to make it a 12-4 contest.

The Royals exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fourth to stay close to the Pirates. Maurice Grondin-Bertoni had the big hit as he homered for two RBI’s as he cashed in Jayden Varsanyi-Clerveaux. Dario Di Perna, Brett Archambault and Kholodar scored the other Royals’ runs making it a one run game, 10-9 for the Pirates.

Presqu’ile added a couple of insurance markers in the top of the fifth that would be needed. Farmer singled, stole second and ended up scoring on an error. Lemieux found his way home on a double by Vézina.

The Royals came up short on their rally attempt but a pair of singles and steals by Ben Hoffman and Sam Benoit set that duo up to score. An Archambault single brought Hoffman and Benoit home to make it a 12-11 game. Pirates’ pitcher Logan Carroll got a ground out to first to end the game and earn the road win for Presqu’ile.