Pirates plunder three wins ahead of important series

The 440 Laval Chevrolet 440 Pirates have posted an 8-5 won-loss record to sit in second place of the La Cage Brasserie Sportive Division. Laval trails the first place Repentigny Royal with an 8-1 record. Laval has an important weekend ahead as three of their four games are against the Royal, two of those on the road Saturday and Sunday.
The Pirates are coming off a perfect week of play where they took all three games. There was a home and home set against the Montreal Orioles and a home field comeback victory over the Saint Esutache Bisons.
In the games against the Orioles, Laval took a 7-1 decision at Ahuntsic’s Stade Gary Carter and then dropped Montreal 11-0 at Stade Paul Marcel Maheu.
At Stade Gary Carterr Frédéric Achand Groleau delivered the game-winning blow as his triple in the top of the fifth scored Olivier Mayrand, Gabriel Archambault and Félix Lefebvre to break open a 1-1 tie. Achard Groleau added two more runs on his single in the seventh, cashing in Nathan Primeau and Mayrand. Anthony Charbonneau picked up the win on six innings of one hit ball.
Back home Laval scored the only run they would need for the win in the bottom of the second when Jacob Carroll touched home. The Pirates bunched three singles and an Oriole error to up the lead to 7-0 in their half of the fourth and closed out the scoring as they pushed four more runners home in the sixth. Gabriel Archambault picked-up the win, allowing three hits in five innings and had seven strikeouts. Nathan Blais pitched perfect ball to bring the game home through the final two innings.
Laval made an impressive comeback in their home game against the Bisons. Saint Eustache was up 8-1 after two innings and cruised into the Pirates’ final at bats with an 8-2 edge. The Pirates chipped away making it an 8-5 contest then with a single swing of the bat by Achard Groleau it became an 8-8 game on his homerun stroke. The game winning run came on the effort of Archambault who was hit by a pitch then advanced to second, made it to third on a passed ball and scored the game-ending run on an error by the Bisons’ catcher.
Last night Laval hosted the Orioles before starting their three games against division leading Repentigny. The Royal will play at Stade Paul Marcel Maheu tomorrow night with a 7:30 start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.