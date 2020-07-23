Pirates off to hot start of QJEBL season

Following a 12-1 victory over the visiting Montreal Orioles on Monday night at Parc Lausanne the Laval Chevrolet 440 Pirates find themselves atop the La Cage Brasserie Sportive division of the Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League (QJEBL) with a 3-1record. The only blemish on the slate was a 12-5 loss to the St. Eustache Bisons in Laval’s home-opener last Friday night. In Monday’s win over the Orioles Pirate pitcher Charles Lefebvre was in the zone picking up the victory with a gem of a five inning performance. Lefebvre handcuffed the Montreal batters, allowing one hit, while issuing two walks and struck out eight Orioles. The Pirates built to a 12-0 lead thanks to a five run explosion in the third inning that was bookended by a three run innings in the second and fourth. Laval opened the scoring in the first Jacob Carroll turned a hit by pitch pass to first into the first run of the game scoring from third on a throwing error to first. Alexandre Denis cashed in a pair of runs in the second on a double that brought Zachary Perreault-Jutras and Nathan Primeau home. Olivier Mayrand’s single scored Carroll to make if 4-1 for the home side. In the third, Perreault-Jutras, Carroll, Primeau, Tyler Havlena and Mayrand all touched home to up the lead to 9-0. Laval added their final runs in the fourth as Mayrand slapped a double to score Denis and Justin Ricci. Mayrand made it home thanks to a passed ball and an error by the Orioles.
Lefebvre cruised through the Montreal batting order through five innings of work before giving way to Timothée Lajeunesse, who closed out the game. Montreal got their lone run in the sixth after Lajeaunesse got the first two Oriole hitters out. A base on balls to Zachary Lavigne turned into the shutout buster. Lavigne advanced to second on a wild pitch and came around to score on a single by Loic Duguay. In their final at bats, the Orioles went 1-2-3 with the game ending when Peter Vryonis was tagged at second trying to stretch his single into a double. Tomorrow night the Pirates will hold their official opening ceremony in conjunction with Baseball Laval at Parc Lausanne. Prior to the Orioles taking on the Pirates, a 7:00 pm ceremony will be held but there will be no ceremonial first pitch and attendees will apply social distancing on the field.
