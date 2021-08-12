Pirates into In the home stretch of the 2021 campaign

The Pirates are heading into the short end of the regular season and continue to chase the Repentigny Royal for first place in the La Cage Brasserie Sportive division. Laval is 3.5 games back of the Royal following a road loss to Repentigny on Monday night. That puts the Pirates at 15-11 in the won-loss department.
That has been done with a different looking roster than Laval started the campaign with. “The roster that we had planned before the start of training camp does not looks nothing like what we now see on a regular basis on the field,” Manager Sébastien Rivest said. “ Some players we were planning to build our team with this season are not even with us, such as Mathieu Charlebois, Hector Romero, Félix Antoine Lavoie or Netftaly Severino-Cronier (traded from Repentigny). As a result, other players got the opportunity to step up and contribute to the team’s success.”
Philippe Bourassa seized the opportunity as well, playing solidly at first and third while hitting .310. A pair of rookies on the roster helped in the offensive and defensive sides of the ledger. Johan Quezada is currently batting .366 and has 11 RBIs while pitcher Anthony Charbonneau has three wins in three starts and owns a 2.04 earned run average.
Veteran Frédéric Achard-Groleau had an excellent first half season showing his versatility by playing four infield positions and has had the occasional appearance on the mound at the plate he has a .288 average and has racked-up 17 RBI’s.
Olivier Mayrand was recognized as the league’s offensive player of the month for July. Over the course of 15 games Mayrand went 21-for-49 to hit at a.429 clip. He pounded out five doubles, a pair of triples and two home runs. Mayrand was good for 17 rbi’s as well as scoring 17 times. Opposing pitchers walked him nine times and Mayrand swiped four bases. Mayrand has generated an OPS (On Base plus Slugging percentage) of 1.275, the best in the league for the Pirates’ leading hitter.
On the defensive side of his game Mayrand played errorless ball whether he was catching or at the shortstop position.
August will be a big challenge as the Pirates play 13 games in 20 days.
