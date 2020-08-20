Pirate treasures Player of the Month honour

Pirate power at the plate propelled Jacob Carroll to be the QJEBL Rawlings Player of the Month for July hitting a cool.500.

 Photo courtesy Paul Martineau

Jacob Carroll of the Laval Chevrolet 440 Pirates hot start to the season earned him the Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League Rawlings Player of the Month honours for July. Carroll went a blistering 19 for 38 at the plate for an amazing .500 batting average over 10 games. The slick fielding second baseman had three doubles, a trio of home runs and walked six times. When it comes to providing runs for the first place Pirates, Carroll racked-up 16 RBI’s while touching home 19 times for 35 points. In July he had an amazing OPS, that’s On Base Plus Slugging, average of 1.381. Carroll showed no sign of letting up at the plate as play entered the month of August. Heading into this week’s games, Carroll leads the QJEBL in batting average with .474, is tied for third in home runs with three and fifth in runs batted in with 22. As the Rawlings Player of the Month, Carroll will receive a Rawlings sports bag. Baseball Lachine product Conor Angel was selected as the Rawlings Pitcher of the Month for July. The former Junior Team Canada member was 0-2 but he allowed only one earned run in 15 innings and had 24 strikeouts to earn the Rawlings recognition. Angel is done with his QJEBL season as he is now back at Louisiana-Lafayette University. The former Lakeside Academy alum is entering his senior year with the Ragin’ Cajuns in NCAA Division 1 play. sports@thesuburban.com

