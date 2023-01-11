Pierrefonds Ringette Tournament launches 2023 portion of play

The annual Pierrefonds-Dollard-Ile Bizard Ringuette Tournament logged another successful event into the books last week as a return to normalcy saw squads flock from seven provinces to take part in this prestigious tourney.
Some 261 games were contested from Wednesday, January 4 through to Championship Sunday on January 8.Age categories from U10 to open in A, B, C, AA and AAA levels made for 16 title tilts on Sunday. In the single and double letter divisions teams from all over Quebec and four other provinces, Ontario, PEI, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick took part. Over the course of the tournament eight rinks were pressed into service as games took place at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex, the Dollard Civic Centre and Ile Bizard’s Vincent Lecavalier Arena.
The tournament is used by coaches to help shake the holiday rust off as play of the second half of the campaign lies ahead. It is also an opportunity for coaches to see how their teams are faring in their development.
The Marquee division of the tournament was the U19 AAA category as nine provinces sent their teams that will compete in the upcoming Canada Winter Games in PEI this February. The Pierrefonds Tournament is the final event where those squads can get a feel for the competition and what they have to work on before the Games. Host PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia gave fans a preview of what will be expected at the Canada Winter Games.
Team Quebec came away as the victors of that division with a convincing 8-2 win over Team New Brunswick in the final. Getting to the final saw Quebec drop Team Alberta by a 5-2 score, that was a rebound against the western squad as Alberta handed Quebec a 8-2 loss in round robin play. The match-up in the final saw Team Quebec leave everything on the ice to beat New Brunswick, a team they had played to a 4-4 draw in the preliminary round.
The U10 C Pierrefonds Lynx took the silver medals in their division after a tight 4-3 loss to Ontario’s Clarence Rockland Falcons. In the 21 + A final Blainville2 squeaked past the Pierrefonds A1 team. The Pointe Claire Dream Team caged the Coyotes 9-2 to take the gold in the 21+ B division.
