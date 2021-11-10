Pierrefonds’ Matthew Corbisiero hopes Shamrocks stint leads to university play

Pierrefonds’ Matthew Corbisiero is in his third year with the West Island Shamrocks of the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League (QJAAAHL), making him an original member of the franchise since the club’s arrival in the league. For the product of the Pierrefonds Minor Hockey Association and John Rennie’s sports etudes program getting to play at the junior level so close to home is a big plus. “There’s a lot of guys on my team who have to drive an hour and a half each day to the rink,” Matthew Corbisiero said. “For me I’m five minutes down the road and that’s fortunate for me.”
The veteran forward is sporting the “C” as the team’s captain this year, an honour Corbisiero takes to heart. “I’m one of the guys that have been here since the start,” Corbisiero said. “I’m really honoured to wear the “C” but obviously it comes with responsibilities. We have a really young team of guys who have never played in the league. My duty and the other leaders’ duty is to kind of show them the way and make them feel comfortable.”
The 19 year-old Corbisiero had the opportunity to take part in the all-star game against the University of Ottawa Gee Gees, giving him a look at what he’d like for his future. “I was fortunate enough to be selected as one of the players for the all-star game,” he said. “I think it was a great opportunity for me and the other guys to get a feel for what it’s like playing at the university level. I think that’s a route many of us would like to take. I think it also gave us confidence that we’re good enough to play there.”
Presently in his final year at John Abbott College in the Social Science’s program, Corbisiero is looking forward. “I’d love to play in Canada with USports or in the NCAA in the United States,” he said. “That’s what I’m working towards right now so this is a really big year if I’m going to do that.”
There is still plenty of season ahead for the Shamrocks but it has been a rough start for West Island and captain Corbisiero looks for better days ahead. “It’s never fun when you’re losing,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of injuries and some players quitting on us. It has been really hard to stay motivated but the last few games we’ve played really well and we’re still having fun. We’re hoping to have our season turn around really soon.”
