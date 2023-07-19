Pierrefonds native Evans Chuba has committed to the Washington State Cougars football program after visiting and mulling over several suitors pursuing the talented quarterback. It was the feeling Chuba got from his visit to the Washington State campus that made decide to become a Cougar. “I think when I got to the college I was surrounded by genuine people,” Evans Chuba said. “Genuine people like coach Dickert (head coach Jake Dickert) that believed in me and the support system around there was insane and it was that belief and support system that kind of separated it (Washington State from the others). There’s a belief to develop me and give me the shot at starting early and being a starting quarterback very early.”
Chuba is currently with the Clearwater Academy International Knights in Florida, a move he made last year leaving home and the Dalbé Viau Aigles d’Or program for the Sunshine State. This was a decision taken by Chuba to further his academic and athletic skills and give him a level of visibility not available at home. “It’s the culture (of football),” Chuba said. “I feel like the development from the coaches is taken more seriously. Coach Jesse (head coach Chinchar) helped me so much and tremendously changed me within the past year and a half. Looking where I was about a year and a half ago and seeing how much I was able to develop, physically, mentally, and emotionally, learning about the game and then exposure, the exposure, Florida is one of the best places for exposure if not the best. I really want to play and I feel like I’m going to. I’m looking forward to working with Coach (Ben) Arbuckle (offensive coordinator/quarterback coach) his offensive system is very quarterback friendly. Getting to play in the PAC 12 means a lot because it’s produced a lot of talented quarterbacks and I really love that.”
A product of Alexander and Westpark football, Chuba began playing quarterback at the age of seven and has always strived to learn and improve. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound field general has an array of tools he brings to the field. A strong arm, mobility and great vision of how plays are unfolding makes him a threat each time he stands over his centre. “My biggest asset is my work ethic,” he said. I feel I’ll be able to beat anybody out. I put in the work and extra hours on the field. I feel like I’m a dual threat quarterback, I want to be the best quarterback that’s ever thrown the ball and I can make plays with my legs.”
Chuba is in his final year at Clearwater, where he is looking to finish strong in his senior year but is very excited for the road ahead. “I’m really focused on this senior season,” he said. “From there, we’re going to go to Washington but I really want to make a statement this year and really show everybody what I’ve been working on and I’m proud to be able to showcase my skills.”
On the academic side of things, Chuba will pursue a Master’s in Business Administration as he applies his 4.0 grade point average. “I wasn’t always good in school,” he said. “When I was finishing elementary school my mother (Julie Bruyère) told me if I really wanted to make this happen, I really needed to improve my grades. So I over a year I turned around from having decent grades and bad behavior to being a student everybody took example from.”
His game plan is to make it to the NFL and with his degree in hand become an entrepreneur, as quick thinking and quick reacting Chuba his he feels, like in the huddle, he will make the right call.
