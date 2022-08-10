Pierrefonds drop A’s in Lac St. Louis baseball play

The Pierrefonds Dodgers opened with a solid five run first and never looked back as they took a 12-2 decision over the Lachine A’s last week on their home diamond at Alexander Park.
Kayden David picked-up the win with assists from Henry Wu and Samuel Antoniou as the trio held Lachine to a pair of runs on three hits.
Riley Stanimir, Andrew Lisiak and Sebastién Di Foglio all touched home to establish a 3-0 lead. Alessio Pizzuco singled in two of his four RBI’s of the day as he cashed in Isaac Witcher and Heny Wu.
The A’s got on the board in the top of the second with a pair of hits. William Aubé doubled to get into scoring position and eventually ran home. Zachary Fortier had the other hit in the inning as he rapped out a single.
In the home half of the second Stanimir cracked a triple, which brought Kayden David and Logan Greer , both who had singled, home. That gave the Dodgers a 7-1 lead. David’s double in the third was good for a pair of runs as it allowed Antoniou and Riley St. Germain to score. That upped the Pierrefonds advantage to 9-1
The A’s got their second run from Fortier, who doubled to get on base. He advanced to third and then scored as Mattéo Moguel picked-up the RBI on his ground out to second.
The Dodgers closed out the game with a three run fourth with Witcher scoring the first run as he raced home on a St. Germain single. Wu and St. Germain scored the other two runs as Pizzuco picked up his third and fourth RBI’s in style as he smacked the ball for a triple.
