Pierrefonds charms Vipers for U11 AA win

The Pierrefonds Barracudas took a 3-1 decision over the Dollard Vipers in Lac St. Louis U11 AA action. The Cudas had a goal a period game to build to the victory over their next door rivals from Dollard at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex. Pierrefonds’ Jayden Perkins figured in on all three Barracuda tallies as he had a pair of goals and an assist in the win. It was a tight contest with a duel between netminders Felice Italiano of Pierrefonds and the Vipers’ Marcello Piccioni.
Perkins opened the scoring late into the opening period when he converted a pass from Jaxsen Mallette for an advantage marker. That sent the Barracudas into the middle stanza possessing a 1-0 lead. The Vipers pressed for the equalizer but Italiano stood tall between the pipes. At the other end of the rink Piccioni turned away the Barracudas’ advances to hold his team to within one goal of their opponents.
Dollard drew even on an unassisted tally by Tristan Langburt 5:19 into the second stanza of the contest. The home team pushed back and was rewarded as they reclaimed a 2-1 lead. That goal came off of the stick of Anthony Rudofilove with a helper going to Perkins less than three minutes from Dollard notching the equalizer. Pierrefonds looked to pad their lead while Dollard worked hard to put the game all square but the nets of Italiano and Piccioni would not be breached through the balance of the period.
It was a high intensity third frame of play as the Vipers kept pressing to pull even while Pierrefonds was looking for an insurance chip. Neither side could solve their opposing goaltender as time ticked away until with 12 seconds to go in the match. Perkins banged home his second of the day to seal the deal for the Barracudas.
