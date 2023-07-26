Pierrefonds blanks Kahnawake in girls 11U B baseball

The Pierrefonds White Expos took a 7-0 decision over the Kahnawake Warhawks at Grier Park in Ligue Féminine de Baseball du Quebec (LFBQ) play. It was a meeting of two squads sporting similar record in the Southwest Division of the LFBQ as the two opponents entered the game with the Expos sporting a 6-3-1 record and the Warhawks owning a 5-3-0 record.
Pierrefonds banged out a dozen hits while Kahnawake was limiyed to four hits by a trio of Expos’ pitchers. Vanessa Lindmayer, Marilou Meunier and Elodie Dion combined for the shutout victory on the mound. The Expos scored in each of their at bats to lead to their seven run effort.
The Warhawks got two of their hits in the top of the first off the bats of Konwakerawi Dupont and Aianoron Cross. In their final at bats the visitors pressed to get the shutout buster as Ioteniehtatenion Deer and Paddy Mayo had back to back singles but came short of pushing a run across the plate.
In the home half of the first Pierrefonds got the only run they would need to secure the win as Alice Luft stroked a double and scored on a Florence Rousseau single to make it 1-0. The home side made it a 3-0 contest in the bottom of the second. Singles by Meunier and Dahlia Laflamme became RBI’s for Mathilde Gervais and Luft.
In their third turn at the plate Pierrefonds put together a two out rally to score two runs upping their advantage to 5-0. Dahlia Laflamme picked-up a pair of RBI’s as she cashed in Lindmayer and Meunier.
Pierrefonds closed out the scoring in the bottom of the fourth with Bianca Laflamme earning two RBI’s. Her single scored Dimitra Kalantzis, who singled and Meunier who had a double.
