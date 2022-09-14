Phoenix struggle in QJAAAHL debut

It was a rough launch for the Montreal Phoenix of the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League (QJAAAHL) as the Phoenix, who rose from the ashes of the West Island Shamrocks, had a pair of lopsided losses to open their QJAAAHL campaign. On Friday night the Phoenix dropped a 9-2 decision to the Montreal East Rangers at Centre Édouard Rivest. Saturday was the club’s home opener at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex and the Granby Inouk spoiled the party by taking the Phoenix by a 9-1 score.
A first period hat trick by the Rangers’ Salvatore Bucaro set the tone for the game as Montreal East didn’t have to look over their shoulder. The Rangers were up 5-0 before Montreal got on the board as the visitors notched both their goals in the middle period. The two tallies came in a span of 1:34. Sotirios Karageorgos went into the books as recording the Phoenix’s first goal in league play. Zachary Chalifoux’s marker made it a 5-2 contest but that would be as close as the Phoenix would get. The Rangers erupted for four goals, two on powerplays, in the third period to put the game away.
On Saturday afternoon Granby was cruising with an 8-0 lead into the third period. With under four minutes to play Montreal’s Sami Al Asmar authored an unassisted goal against Mathis Lussier to get the Phoenix on the offensive ledger.
Montreal will look to put their first franchise win in the books in week two play with a pair of games at the Sportsplex. The other new kids on the block VC Laval will provide the opposition Thursday night with a 7 pm puck drop. On Sunday the Phoenix will try to charm the Cobras from Terrebonne with a 1:30 pm meeting. sports@thesuburban.com
