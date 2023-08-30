Phoenix showing improvement in pre-season matches

The Montreal Phoenix have shown an improved product on the ice as the club prepares for their Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League campaign. In their first three games they have recorded a win in regulation time 7-2 over the Gatineau Flames, and a pair of shootout losses on Saturday afternoon on the road against Gatineau, 4-3 and against the Valleyfield Braves Sunday afternoon at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex. The Braves earned their first win of the pre-season putting them at 1-2 following the 5-4 victory.
Valleyfield had the lone goal of the opening period and scored an advantage marker 1:43 into the middle frame for a 2-0 lead. The Phoenix replied with goals by Jérémy Dussault and Billy Pelletier sent the game into the break after 40 minutes knotted at 2-2.
Montreal established a 4-2 lead in the third thanks to pair of powerplay tallies by Alexandre Legault and Dussault with his second goal of the game. The visitors pressed and were rewarded as they tied the game with 7:11 to play. There was no solution in real time and that set the stage for the shootout.
Montreal’s shooters came up empty from the centre dot allowing Valleyfield’s first shooter Manny Benoit to earn the game winning goal thanks to his successful attempt.
In the Saturday afternoon loss Zachary Lussier, Alexandre Legault and Jérémy Dussault had the goals in regulation time for the Phoenix. In the shootout all three Braves snipers were successful on their attempts. Lussier had the lone Montreal goal in that session.
Montreal will get another crack at besting the Braves as they travel to Valleyfield for a Thursday night match-up.
