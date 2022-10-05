Phoenix lose heartbreaker to CF Longueuil

The Montreal Phoenix lost a heartbreaker to the 6-0-2 Collège Français de Longueuil Saturday afternoon at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex as they ended up on the wrong side of a 4-3 score in Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League action.
Montreal battled all game long in a seesaw scoring contest but just couldn’t break the tie for the win.
The opening period was a goaltenders’ duel between Longueuil’s Edouard Nault and Montreal’s Philippe MacNab as they turned away every advance made in their direction.
The Phoenix opened the scoring in the middle frame as Nicholas Orsini potted his first of the season with helpers from Anthony Gentile and Henry Corkum 2:50 into the second. The visitors replied with the next two goals to establish a 2-1 lead. Owen Stammer had the equalizer while Felix Riverain struck for the go ahead tally. The Phoenix replied to draw even before the period came to a close on Corkum’s tally with assists going to Zakaria Jomaa and Zachary Chalifoux.
Early in the third Mathieu Derome delivered Longueuil’s first lead of the match putting the visitors ahead by a 3-2 score. Montreal’s hustle and grinding produced a tying goal when Yiani Dafniotis converted a pass from Jacob Gonin making it 3-3 with more than half the period remaining. Longueuil potted the game winner off the stick of Jean Thomas Turp-Tremblay. The Phoenix pressed but could not get anything else past Nault.
Montreal will be on the road against the Valleyfield Braves tomorrow night. On Sunday afternoon the Princeville Titans will pay a visit to the Pierrefonds Sportsplex for a 3:15 contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.