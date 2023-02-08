Phoenix lose a heartbreaker to St. Jerome in final minute of play

The Montreal Phoenix deserved a better fate than a late game 6-5 loss to the visiting St. Jerome Panthers Saturday afternoon at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex. Montreal battled back from a 5-1 deficit to pull even mostly on the strength of the performance of the powerplay unit as three of the four markers were advantage tallies.
The visiting Panthers opened with a 3-0 lead in the opening period as Nicolas Mathieu beat Phoenix goalie Thomas Pigeon 33 seconds from the opening faceoff. The first of two powerplay tallies by William Pilon and an even strength goal by Samuel Lemaire 36 seconds apart built the three goal cushion. Montreal got on the board less than a minute later as Yiani Dafniotis bested Panther netminder Jacob Brochu. Pilon struck for his second advantage goal to send the game into the break with St. Jerome ahead 4-1.
Midway into the middle frame Maxime Landry padded the Panthers’ lead to 5-1. It was following that goal that the Phoenix rose and rallied to record the next four goals to pull even with the Panthers. Montreal potted a pair to make it a 5-3 game heading into intermission. Stamatios Tsantes got the comeback underway then Jérémy Dussault recorded the first of a trio of advantage tallies made by the Phoenix.
In the third Bohdan Zinchenko made it a one goal game 5:34 into the third with Montreal on the powerplay. Just shy of the midpoint of the third with the Phoenix enjoying another advantage session Reece Glover-Kirby struck for the equalizer. With time winding down and the possibility of overtime looming St. Jerome’s Zachary Chapleau-Yelle authored an unassisted game winner with 21 seconds remaining in regulation time.
The Phoenix will be on the road Friday night as they travel to the venerable Colisée de Laval to take on VC Laval. Saturday night the Princeville Titan visit the Pierrefonds Sportsplex as they faceoff against the Phoenix at 8:15 pm.
