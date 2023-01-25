The Montreal Phoenix treated their fans to an all out performance Sunday afternoon at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex with a 6-3 win over the Montreal-Est Rangers in Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League play. Phoenix player of the game Reece Glover-Kirby helped pace the win with a pair of goals. That was a good bounce back by the Phoenix from a 5-2 loss to the Joliette Predateurs. Zachary Lussier and Bohdan Zinchenko had the goals for Montreal in the loss.
Sami Al Ashar opened the scoring for the Phoenix putting them up 1-0. A pair of powerplay markers by Montreal-Est’s Justin Louette-Isaac put the visitors ahead 2-1. Before the first frame expired the Phoenix pulled even on Glover-Kirby’s first of the game, a shorthanded effort to send the game into the break 2-2.
Zinchenko put the home team up 3-2 early in the middle period but the Rangers repled one final time to go all square at 3-3 on Gabriel Pelchat’s tally. From that point on Montreal goaltender Philippe MacNab turned away all Ranger advances as he made 37 saves on 40 shots in the victory. Thomas Degagne struck for the game winner for the Phoenix 8:07 into the second stanza.
In the third Glover-Kirby added an insurance marker to go up 5-3. Henry Corkum closed out the scoring with 1:37 to go as he hit for an empty net tally.
The Phoenix are at home for a pair of contests this week. Friday night the Valleyfield Braves visit the Pierrefonds Sportsplex for a 7:15 puck drop. Sunday afternoon at 2pm Laval VC will provide the competition for the Phoenix.
