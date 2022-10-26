Phoenix flounder to Titans and Condors

It was another rough weekend for the Montreal Phoenix of the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League as they were soundly defeated in both their contests. On Friday night it was a 12-4 loss on the road to the Princeville Titans. Sunday afternoon at home in the Pierrefonds Sportsplex Montreal were handed a 9-4 defeat at the hands of the CEGEP BEauce-Appalaches Condors.
In both losses the Phoenix started off staying close but in both games they were overpowered by the offensive attack of their opponents. In the 12-4 loss to the Titans Justin Roux put Montreal up 1-0 at the 7:34 mark of the opening period. Unfortunately Princeville reeled of the next 10 goals from the first to the third period. The bright spot for the Phoenix was the three goals in the third all were provided by their powerplay unit. Anthony Gentile potted a pair of advantage tallies and Dante DeSanctis chipped in with his own advantage marker.
Sunday afternoon in Pierrefonds the Condors opened the scoring 26 seconds from the opening faceoff. Henry Corkum pulled the Phoenix even and later in the first with the visitors up 4-1 Zachary Chalifoux made it a 4-2 contest with 51 seconds left to go in the opening period. Montreal’s Sotirios Karageorgos , the Phoenix’s player of the game, made it a one goal match but that would be as close as the home team would get.
The Condors controlled play and built to an 8-3 lead into the third. Malcom Skeete notched the final Montreal goal in the third.
The Phoenix are on the road Friday night taking on College Français de Longueuil. Sunday It’s back to the Sportsplex where the Valleyfield Barves will e in town for a 5:30 contest.
