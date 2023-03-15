The Montreal Phoenix put the wraps on the regular season of the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League with lots of heart and pride in a 5-3 loss to the Côte du Sud Everest at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex. Montreal kept pace with Côte du Sud but just could not scale the Everest to go out on a winning note. The shot count was high, 42 by the visitors and 41 by the Phoenix, but the score was low thanks to the performance of both netminders. Philippe MacNab of the Phoenix and Everst’s Jonathan Labrie were kept hopping all game long but were stingy when it came to allowing goals.
Everest got on the board first as Zach Boulianne scored with 2:26 to go in the first period sending the visitors into the break owning a 1-0 lead.
There was a flurry of goals in the second stanza as the two opponents exchanged goals. The Phoenix battled back to pull even on Tyler Goyer’s marker at the 5:41 mark of the middle period. Everest replied with Zachary Lussier‘s tally putting them back on top 2-1. Montreal rallied to make it 2-2 off the stick of Nicholas Lamontagne. Côte du Sud reclaimed the lead off the stick of Xavier Borgia to take a 3-2 advantage into the third period.
Everest added an insurance marker that would be needed 68 seconds into the third as Xavier Noury bested MacNab to make it a 4-2 contest. Midway through the period Henry Corkum made it a one goal game with Everest holding onto a 4-3 advantage. Montreal turned up the pressure looking to pull even one more time but with MacNab on the bench in favour of the extra-attacker, Everest’s Félix Doyon hit for an empty netter to seal the win.
