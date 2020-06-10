When former Olympian Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for sports for Quebec, had a broad smile on her face last week as she announced the launch of Phase two where the team sports of soccer and baseball can hit the fields to train as of Monday, June 8. “We are aware there will be a lot of changes to be made,” former short track speed skater Isabelle Charest said. ““The physical benefits are going to be there. They (the kids) are going to be playing, they are going to be developing skills, and they are going to be active.” Soccer and baseball will be allowed to start supervised training but must respect the two metre distance. Over the course of the next few weeks, if given the green light by Public Health, a schedule of games could begin. The federations, Baseball Quebec and Soccer Quebec will have specific game plans in place to allow competitive play to begin. “I want to thank the federations for their hard work,” Minister Charest said. “I also want to thank the young people for the patience they’ve shown and their resilience.” It was also announced that private pools open to the public like at campgrounds, will be allowed to open. That announcement was music to the ears of Soccer Quebec and Baseball Quebec as the federations now knew their members would have a season. “It was wonderful news, really wonderful news,” Baseball Quebec vice-president Marc Griffin said. “Baseball Quebec was prepared to get started when we got the news and now all our associations are getting ready.” Training is one thing but when play does return there will be adaptations. The umpire will call the game from behind the pitcher, not the plate as Griffin noted, “it’s difficult behind the plate because of the closeness.” Another adaptation will be eliminating tag plays for force outs to avoid contact. “There’ll be a 25-foot distance to the base marked off by a line,” Griffin said. “If the runner passes that it becomes a force play at the base.” Other changes are not fully clear but,” the biggest message is we want to be there for the kids,” he said. “The fact that we will be able to have them playing baseball will be great.”
Soccer Quebec’s game plan was in place just waiting on the go ahead so it will be on to the pitch. “It’s very good news, we’re very happy about this,” Soccer Quebec’s General Manager Mathieu Chamberland said. “We look forward to getting kids on the fields.” To start it will be working on skills, 1-on-1, 2-on-2 and little game formats. There is still work to be done o adapt play for when games return. “We need to adapt a couple of things,” Chamberland said. “We will be in touch with the government and public authorities as to how to adapt our soccer. Soccer is a position sport so social distancing is hard.” On a positive for challenges for the ball though is the fact that, “Dr. Arruda (Dr. Horacio Arruda) said in a press conference that a quick moment without social distancing would be okay.” Chamberland feels that the federation is good to go, “We’ve been in contact with our clubs over the past three week and they are ready,” he said. “The clubs are so very happy they can offer soccer to their members.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.